US hits Houthis' positions in Sanaa

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US warplanes launched several airstrikes targeting Houthi (Ansarallah) positions in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

According to Al Arabiya, four strikes hit the Barash Naqam military camp. Additional strikes targeted Houthi weapons depots in Harf Sufyan, located in Amran province, with three air raids.

The United States has been conducting near-daily strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen since March 15.

Houthi forces have launched dozens of attacks on ships in the Red Sea since the start of the Gaza war, following the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel by Hamas. The Houthis maintain that the targeted vessels are linked to Israel.