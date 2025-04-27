Second strike in 24 hours: Yemen’s Houthis hit Israel’s Nevatim Air Base

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) attacked Israel’s Nevatim Air Base in the Negev region, the group announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, said a hypersonic ballistic missile “successfully” struck the base, vowing that Ansarallah would continue developing its military capabilities to meet current challenges.

“These operations will not be ceased until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” he added.

However, the Israeli military announced that one missile from Yemen was intercepted, after triggering sirens in the Arava region and near the Dead Sea.

Just a day earlier, the Yemeni group had claimed another missile attack on the same base, while Israel alleged it had foiled the operation.