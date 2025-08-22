Missile from Yemen halts flights at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News – Sanaa

A Houthi missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel on Friday, halting flights at Ben Gurion Airport, according to Israeli media outlets.

🚨Sirens sounding across several areas in Israel following Houthi projectile fire from Yemen pic.twitter.com/KprjK72vFk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 22, 2025

The missile reportedly disintegrated in midair, complicating interception attempts. Fragments were intercepted, and debris was found in a yard in Ganaton near Lod, where security forces were deployed.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a post on X that “no calls were received, except for people injured on their way to the protected area.”

בהמשך לירי מתימן לעבר מדינת ישראל, בשלב זה לא התקבלו קריאות במוקד 101 של מגן דוד אדום למעט אנשים שנחבלו בדרכם למרחב המוגן. עדכון בהמשך במידת הצורך. — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) August 22, 2025

Earlier today, the Iron Dome system intercepted a Houthi drone launched from Yemen after multiple attempts over Gaza border communities. Sirens were triggered in Bnei Netzarim and Naveh, later expanding to Dekel, Talmei Yossef, Mivtahim, Amioz, Yesha, Sde Nitzan, and Ein HaBesor.

The Houthis have not commented on either operation.