Drone strike targets KDPI camp in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone attack targeted a camp belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News, adding that the strike hit a camp housing families affiliated with the party at around 1:30 p.m. local time.

The attack was carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the source noted, saying it follows a series of similar strikes on Tuesday and overnight, which targeted residential areas and the center of Koya (Koysinjaq) district, east of Erbil.

Since the last conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran started, headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties based in the Kurdistan Region have been repeatedly targeted by missile and drone strikes, most of which were claimed by the IRGC.