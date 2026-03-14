Drones target KDPI camp and office in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike hit the Azadi (Freedom) camp of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran (KDPI), a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The camp, located in the Koysinjaq district east of Erbil, shelters KDPI members, refugees, and a field hospital. The extent of casualties and damage at the camp remains uncertain.

A nearby KDPI office close to Koysinjaq University was also targeted by a drone, resulting in material damage, the source added.

Since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a series of drone and rocket attacks linked to Iran-aligned armed factions. Earlier today, a drone strike hit the Lanas oil refinery, triggering a fire that later forced the facility to shut down.