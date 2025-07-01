Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, shuts airspace

Shafaq News – Middle East/Sanaa

On Tuesday, Israel’s military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, prompting widespread alarm across central Israel and a temporary closure of the country’s airspace.

🛑 مشاهد موثقة لعبور الصاروخ يمني أجواء فلسطين المحتلة باتجاه الكيان الصهيوني pic.twitter.com/VSMfP8XDGF — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) July 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Israel remarked, “Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen.”

No group has officially claimed responsibility.

An Iraqi security source explained that the spectacle witnessed in the skies was the result of the interception, caused by the detonation of explosive materials and fuel during the high-altitude collision between the missiles outside Earth's atmosphere.

The flash produced multicolored visual effects that were visible over parts of western Iraq, ncluding the Najaf desert, Al-Anbar’s wilderness, the Rutba area, also over Syria and Lebanon.