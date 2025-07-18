Yemen's Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion

Yemen's Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion
2025-07-18T21:38:13+00:00

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strike was carried out using a “Palestine 2” missile, successfully hitting its target, disrupting airport operations, and sending civilians scrambling to shelters.

Saree framed the attack as a response to Israeli “genocidal crimes” in the Gaza Strip, vowing further escalation until Israel ends its military campaign and lifts the siege on Gaza.

Earlier, the Israeli air forces announced in a post on X that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

According to Israeli media outlets, the strike triggered sirens across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region, the Shephelah lowlands, and areas surrounding Jerusalem. Arrivals to Ben Gurion International Airport were temporarily halted.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Since the resumption of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have launched over 40 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones toward Israeli territory, Israeli media reported citing military sources.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon