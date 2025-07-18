Yemen's Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strike was carried out using a “Palestine 2” missile, successfully hitting its target, disrupting airport operations, and sending civilians scrambling to shelters.

Saree framed the attack as a response to Israeli “genocidal crimes” in the Gaza Strip, vowing further escalation until Israel ends its military campaign and lifts the siege on Gaza.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2. pic.twitter.com/coTtw3wJ9L — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) July 18, 2025

Earlier, the Israeli air forces announced in a post on X that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

חיל-האוויר יירט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן, בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בשטח המדינה.ההתרעות הופעלו על פי מדיניות. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) July 18, 2025

According to Israeli media outlets, the strike triggered sirens across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region, the Shephelah lowlands, and areas surrounding Jerusalem. Arrivals to Ben Gurion International Airport were temporarily halted.

🚨Sirens sounding across several areas in Israel due to projectile fire from Yemen 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rBjGXeyEHd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 18, 2025

No casualties or damage were reported.

Since the resumption of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have launched over 40 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones toward Israeli territory, Israeli media reported citing military sources.