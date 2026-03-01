Fatal protests target US Consulate in Pakistan

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Protests erupted outside the US consulate in Karachi on Sunday, killing and injuring several people, as demonstrators rallied against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Local media outlets reported that crowds gathered along MT Khan Road, throwing stones and smashing windows in an attempt to storm the consulate. Security forces responded with tear gas and live ammunition, leaving at least five injured. Police later secured the area, while authorities closed the road connecting Sultanabad and M. I. Kolachi Street.

Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes targeting Tehran on Saturday. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described the death of the Supreme Leader as “the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.” The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in his honor, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period.