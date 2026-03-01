Drone strikes target PMF sites in Iraq’s Diyala and Nineveh

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Nineveh

At least six members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed or injured in northeastern Iraq on Sunday amid a wave of drone strikes and attacks in Diyala and Nineveh provinces.

In Diyala, a security source told Shafaq News that four people were killed and two others wounded when an unidentified strike hit a small compound in an agricultural area on the outskirts of Al-Miqdadiya district.

Meanwhile, in Nineveh, another security source reported that a drone struck the headquarters of the Basair charitable organization in Bartella, in the Nineveh Plain east of Mosul. The building, affiliated with the 30th Brigade of the PMF, sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Earlier today, the 30th Brigade reported that two drones had fallen elsewhere in Nineveh Plain, one in the Al-Ansar compound and the other in the village of Topzawa, with rocket fragments hitting the Bazwaya water project. The brigade also urged residents to exercise caution, avoid foreign objects or debris, and immediately report any suspicious items.

These attacks follow yesterday’s strikes on Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province. Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, hosts armed factions aligned with the PMF. The two consecutive attacks killed two fighters and injured six others.