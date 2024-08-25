Source: Diyala border clashes with Peshmerga denied as PMF secures oil well

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, an informed source dismissed reports of clashes between Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Peshmerga in the outskirts of Qara Tapa, northeastern Diyala governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Both forces have maintained their positions and are coordinating efforts to ensure security in the area.”

“The recent development involved a special PMF unit arriving in a security-free area between contact zones with the Peshmerga, specifically the village of Al-Sayyid, which has an oil well."

“The unit established control over the village following information that unidentified groups were involved in smuggling crude oil from the well, which has not yet been exploited.”