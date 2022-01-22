Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry condemns Diyala attack

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs denounced the attack waged by ISIS militants on a site of the Iraqi army in Diyala yesterday, Friday.

"The situation in the region, the resurgence of terrorist operations, and the resurrection of sleeper cells have developed into a serious threat. The cooperation between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces, particularly in the territories with security gaps, has become urgently necessary."

The Ministry called for "Starting a serious revision, intensifying efforts, and gathering more information to pursue and clear the terrorist sleeper cells."