Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry condemns Diyala attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-22T12:55:24+0000
Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry condemns Diyala attack

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs denounced the attack waged by ISIS militants on a site of the Iraqi army in Diyala yesterday, Friday.

"The situation in the region, the resurgence of terrorist operations, and the resurrection of sleeper cells have developed into a serious threat. The cooperation between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces, particularly in the territories with security gaps, has become urgently necessary."

The Ministry called for "Starting a serious revision, intensifying efforts, and gathering more information to pursue and clear the terrorist sleeper cells."

related

The US-led Coalition to continue providing aids to Peshmerga, Official

Date: 2021-03-30 15:15:26
The US-led Coalition to continue providing aids to Peshmerga, Official

The Makhmour attack resulted in casualties, Kurdish authorities reveal

Date: 2021-12-03 06:45:16
The Makhmour attack resulted in casualties, Kurdish authorities reveal

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Healthcare officers arrested in Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah for corruption

Date: 2021-07-29 15:19:46
Healthcare officers arrested in Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah for corruption

A member of the Peshmerga forces shot dead in Kirkuk today

Date: 2021-06-30 17:31:04
A member of the Peshmerga forces shot dead in Kirkuk today

Peshmerga member’s body found two months after his disappearance

Date: 2021-06-09 15:42:09
Peshmerga member’s body found two months after his disappearance

Marotto: we need to support the Peshmerga forces to maintain regional peace

Date: 2021-09-01 18:31:16
Marotto: we need to support the Peshmerga forces to maintain regional peace

Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades

Date: 2021-12-12 14:15:25
Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades