Source: Al-Basha'ir Movement nominates new figure for Diyala Governor

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed that the Al-Basha'ir Movement, within the State of Law coalition, has nominated Abdul Rasul Jadaan Al-Atabi for the position of Diyala Governor.

The source, on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Basha'ir Movement nominated Al-Atabi, the brother of a Diyala Council member, Turki Jadaan Al-Atabi, from the State of Law coalition instead of Muayad Al-Obeidi.

"Al-Atabi is the third nominee for the State of Law and the fifth from political blocs for the governor's position in Diyala." He pointed out.

The source also indicated that "Sunni political blocs held a meeting in Baqubah city, while Shiite blocs held another meeting in Baghdad to discuss finalizing the formation of the local government in Diyala."

Another source within the Diyala Council revealed that "most of the attendees at the Sunni blocs meeting (Azm, Al-Siyada, and Taqaddum) decided to nominate MP Raad Al-Dahlaki for the governor's position."

The Diyala Council is divided into two teams, one aiming to renew former Governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi's term, consisting of 8 members from Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish backgrounds, and the other consisting of 7 members from Sunni and Shiite backgrounds objecting to Al-Tamimi's renewal.

Diyala's council has repeatedly failed to hold its first session and form a local government since February 5. The roadblock stems from political wrangling over the governor and council chair positions.

On December 18, 2023, Iraq held its first local elections in a decade, spanning fifteen governorates. These elections have substantial implications for local and national politics, given that provincial governments in Iraq play crucial roles in appointing governors, allocating budgets, and planning local infrastructure. However, the provincial councils have long been marred by corruption and nepotism, leading many Iraqi voters to regard these institutions with disdain and frustration.

The forces allied with the Shiite Coordination Framework achieved notable success in the elections, which granted it the authority to appoint governors across various regions; however, the ongoing competition in some governorates, including Diyala and Kirkuk, underscores the complexity of power-sharing dynamics in the country.