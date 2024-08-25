PMF forces withdraw from oil well site in contested areas near Kurdistan border

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) withdrew from the "Al-Sayyid" area on Sunday after temporarily taking control to secure the region for upcoming oil field operations.

A source told Shafaq News that the area, located on the border with the Kurdistan Region, includes an oil well under the Iraqi federal government's licensing rounds.

"The PMF's responsibility was to establish security and clear the area before the arrival of companies tasked with developing the oil site," the source said.

The source added that the PMF surveyed the area and has currently withdrawn, with plans to return and establish security posts in preparation for the foreign companies that have been granted contracts to exploit the oil well.

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) confirmed that the PMF forces withdrew from areas under the control of the Peshmerga forces in the independent Garmian administration within the Kurdistan Region.

"The PMF was present for a short period before being informed by the Peshmerga forces that these areas are outside their jurisdiction and that they must leave," PUK spokesman Saadi Ahmed Pira told Shafaq News. He added that the PMF has indeed vacated the location.