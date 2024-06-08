KRG to disburse salaries of Peshmerga, security forces, civilian employees soon

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reached an agreement with the Iraqi federal government to disburse the salaries of Peshmerga fighters, security forces, and civilian employees as soon as possible, Deputy Prime Minister said on Saturday.

Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG, stated in a press conference that the KRG will send lists of Peshmerga and security force personnel to Baghdad for verification. "A joint committee from the KRG and Iraqi federal boards of audit has been formed to audit the employee lists," he said.

Talabani added that a portion of the May salaries has already arrived and will be distributed soon.

The Ministry of Finance had previously announced that it had begun funding the salaries of KRG civilian employees, as well as the entitlements of the disabled, retirees, and families of martyrs and victims al-Anfal Genocide.

The KRG had earlier pledged to disburse all salaries before Eid al-Adha.