Peshmerga units begin joint drills ahead of merger

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Peshmerga has launched joint military training exercises for Units 70 and 80 to unify and restructure the Region’s security forces.

The drills, which began on Sunday in Erbil, mark a key step in merging the two historically separate forces into a centralized structure under the Ministry’s command. The ministry aims to reorganize the Peshmerga into two military zones and 11 infantry divisions.

This restructuring effort, part of a broader reform initiative supported by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, seeks to modernize and institutionalize the Kurdish forces. A spokesperson from Unit 80 told Shafaq News that the first integrated military command will be established following the merger.

The reform process stems from a 35-point roadmap proposed by Western allies in 2018, which was later approved by the Kurdistan Parliament.