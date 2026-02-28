Drone strike hits two military radar in Iraq, soldier wounded

Shafaq News- Barsa

Drone strikes targeted two radars, one at the Basra Operations Command and another at the Imam Ali base in Dhi Qar, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

He added that the attacks could not be ruled out as the work of Iranian-linked groups in Iraq, noting that no casualties were reported.

Lieut. Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell, later verified the Basra attack, reporting that one soldier was wounded.

Earlier today, he dismissed reports of attacks targeting Taji, north of Baghdad, or Maysan province, as authorities stepped up security measures in the capital following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry condemned the wave of regional attacks, after strikes reportedly hit Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province. The ministry said the attacks in Iraq aim to drag the country into the ongoing regional conflict, a move Baghdad “categorically rejects.”

Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, hosts armed factions aligned with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The two consecutive attacks killed two fighters and injured six others.