Power blackout hits three Iraqi provinces for second time in a week

Shafaq News/ A complete power outage struck three southern Iraqi provinces on Thursday, marking the second blackout in a week, a source in the Ministry of Electricity said.

"Electricity was completely cut off in Dhi Qar, Maysan, and Basra due to a shutdown of the 400 kV transmission lines," the source told Shafaq News.

The source added that the repeated blackouts were linked to power stations in Basra. "Efforts are underway to restore the 400 kV and 132 kV transmission lines and gradually reconnect electricity to affected areas," the source said.