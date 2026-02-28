Iraq condemns attacks in Babil, Kurdistan, and Gulf states

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a wave of regional attacks, after strikes reportedly hit Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province and Iran launched missiles targeting sites in the Kurdistan Region and several US military bases across the Gulf.

The ministry said the purpose of the attacks in Iraq is to draw the country into the ongoing regional conflict, a move Baghdad “categorically rejects.” It reiterated Iraq’s support for resolving disputes through negotiations and called for continued diplomatic efforts, including talks related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with “brotherly Gulf states” affected by the strikes and stressed the need to respect state sovereignty and international law to prevent further escalation.

The Jurfal-Sakhr (also known as Jurf al-Nasr) hosts armed factions aligned with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The two consecutive attacks killed two fighters and injured six others.

Separately, Iranian projectiles were reported to have hit the vicinity of Harir Air Base in the Kurdistan Region, as well as areas near Erbil International Airport.

Iranian state media also reported strikes on US military facilities in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. US officials have not immediately confirmed the extent of the damage or whether there were casualties.