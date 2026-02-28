Israel: Khamenei killed in Israeli strike

Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 23:55)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday, Axios reported.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, informed American officials that Khamenei died in a strike targeting his compound as part of what Israeli sources described as a large-scale joint operation with the United States.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that Israel dropped 30 bombs on Khamenei’s compound, destroying it completely.

Israel’s public broadcaster revealed that Khamenei had been inside a fortified underground location at the time of the attack. The broadcaster also said dozens of Iranian aides and officials were killed alongside him.

Iranian authorities did not confirm his death.

Under Iran’s constitution, the Assembly of Experts is tasked with appointing a new supreme leader. Israeli strikes on Saturday reportedly also targeted senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and political leaders.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his administration believes reports claiming Khamenei was killed in recent strikes are accurate. Speaking to NBC News, Trump said, “I’ve spoken to a lot of people beyond, and we feel certain, we feel, we feel that that is a correct story.”

Israeli officials told Axios they assess that Iran’s defense minister and the IRGC commander were also among those killed in the coordinated strikes. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Israeli sources also told the agency that Khamenei’s sons were targeted. Intelligence assessments cited by the outlet suggest they survived. One of them, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been widely discussed as a possible successor.

Khamenei assumed power in 1989 following the death of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and held authority over the judiciary, state media, and all security forces, including the IRGC.

US President Donald Trump, in an overnight address, called on Iranians to “take over your government” once the campaign concludes. Iran’s exiled former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, also called on security forces to support what he described as a transition.