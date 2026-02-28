US-Israeli missiles near Iran presidential palace, Khamenei’s compound

Shafaq News- Tehran

Seven missiles struck an area near Iran’s presidential palace and a compound linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Iranian outlets said President Masoud Pezeshkian is safe and that Khamenei is in a secure location outside Tehran. Reports that the Supreme Leader was directly targeted remain unconfirmed.

Israel’s Channel 12 earlier cited an official as saying Israel was avoiding targeting Khamenei, though other Israeli reports suggested that position could shift during the ongoing operation.

Israeli media also claimed that strikes hit official and security facilities in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, while Iranian outlets reported explosions in multiple areas and activation of air defense systems.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched “major combat operations in Iran” shortly before. On Friday, referring to the latest round of nuclear talks in Geneva, he said he was “not happy” with the negotiations but indicated he would allow more time for diplomacy to avoid another war in the Middle East.

