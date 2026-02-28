Trump after attack on Iran: They will never have a nuclear weapon

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that American forces have launched a major combat operation in Iran, framing the move as an effort to neutralize “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

In a televised address, Trump stated that the campaign seeks to safeguard the United States, its personnel, overseas facilities, and allies. He accused Tehran of backing attacks on American interests through armed groups across the Middle East and reiterated that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon.

Referencing last June’s “Operation Midnight Hammer,” during which US forces struck nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, he noted that prior warnings and diplomatic efforts did not yield an agreement.

The current operation, he explained, is designed to prevent Iran from restoring nuclear activity and expanding long-range missile capabilities. Targets include missile infrastructure, naval assets, and armed factions aligned with Tehran. “It’s a very simple message. They [Iran] will never have a nuclear weapon.” Trump acknowledged the risk to US personnel and indicated that measures have been taken to reduce exposure.

He addressed members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian security forces, urging, “I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death.” He also called on Iranian civilians to seek shelter during the strikes and voiced support for their right to shape their country’s future.

The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that strikes are focused on Iran’s military infrastructure, with aircraft conducting dozens of missions from regional bases and an aircraft carrier. Another official indicated that Washington anticipates retaliatory action against US bases and embassies in the region.

Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Israeli media indicated that official and security-related sites in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted, while Iranian outlets reported explosions and activation of air defense systems.