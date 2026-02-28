Houthis to resume Red Sea, Israel attacks in support of Iran

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis (Ansarallah) have decided to resume missile and drone attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel in support of Iran, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Citing Houthi officials, AP said the first strike could come as soon as “tonight,” although the group’s leadership has not issued a formal announcement.

The Houthis had paused attacks on Red Sea shipping under a deal with US President Donald Trump’s administration that halted US strikes on the group. They also stopped targeting Israel after an October 2025 ceasefire reduced major fighting in Gaza.

Read more: Israel launches strikes on Iran as three explosions reported in Tehran