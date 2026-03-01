Iran attacks oil vessel amid Hormuz traffic halt

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian forces targeted an oil tanker attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after it failed to heed official warnings, Iran’s state television (IRIB) reported on Sunday.

The broadcaster indicated that the vessel is “sinking,” without disclosing its identity or confirming casualties.

التلفزيون الإيراني ينشر مشاهد لاختراق ناقلة نفط تحت عنوان:🔸غرق ناقلة النفط التي تعرضت لهجوم أثناء محاولة مرورها بشكل غير قانوني عبر مضيق هرمز.#الميادين #إيران #القائد_الأمة_شهيداً #السيد_علي_خامنئي pic.twitter.com/w9TQYCVo1J — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) March 1, 2026

Earlier, Iranian military authorities “effectively” closed the Strait of Hormuz, warning that navigation was “unsafe” amid ongoing exchanges involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Reuters reported that nearly 100 oil tankers are anchored off the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Oman, avoiding transit through the waterway. The European naval mission Aspides indicated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps enforced the closure and that ships received radio messages prohibiting passage.

