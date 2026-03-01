Iraq, Saudi Arabia call for de-escalation amid Hormuz crisis

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Riyadh

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday warned against further expansion of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, calling for an immediate halt to military operations.

During a phone call, the two reviewed attacks affecting both countries and cautioned that additional parties entering the confrontation would widen the war and deepen instability in the Middle East. They stressed the need to safeguard key maritime corridors, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, citing its critical role in global trade and energy flows.

Hussein cautioned that continued fighting would heighten volatility in global energy markets and undermine economic stability.

Iranian military authorities have since declared the Strait of Hormuz “unsafe” for navigation amid ongoing exchanges. Reuters reported that nearly 100 oil tankers are anchored off the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Oman, avoiding transit through the waterway. Earlier today, Iran’s state television (IRIB) reported that Iranian forces targeted an oil tanker attempting to pass through the Strait after it failed to heed official warnings, claiming that the vessel is sinking, without identifying it or confirming casualties.

