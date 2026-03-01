US, Israel, Iran: Death toll exceeds 200

Shafaq News- Middle East

More than 200 people have been killed and over 700 injured across Iran following US and Israeli strikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, as cross-border attacks between Iran, Israel, and US forces continued into the weekend.

The Red Crescent said 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces were hit. The highest toll was recorded in southern Iran, where at least 114 people died, including children, in an Israeli airstrike at a school in the city of Minab.

In Israel, one person was killed and at least 20 others were wounded when an Iranian missile struck several buildings in central Tel Aviv, the Israeli media reported. An Israeli military spokesperson urged residents not to photograph or share images of missile impact sites, citing security restrictions.

Iran also launched drones and missiles toward Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates —countries that host US military facilities. UAE state media reported that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi.

US President Donald Trump said, “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” though the Central Command said it had received no reports of American combat casualties so far.

With all sides warned that attacks would continue throughout the week, the death toll could increase significantly.