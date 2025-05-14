3rd strike within 24 hours: Houthis hit Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) attacked Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport for the third time in less than 24 hours, the group announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said a hypersonic ballistic missile “successfully” struck the airport near Tel Aviv, causing millions of Israelis to seek shelter and bringing air traffic at the airport to a standstill for almost an hour.

Saree noted that the attack is in response to what he described as an Israeli “genocide” against the Palestinian people in Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have resulted in at least 52,908 deaths, mostly women and children.

The Israeli military alleged that the missile was intercepted.

Hours earlier, the Yemeni group had reported another military operation targeting the airport, while Israel claimed it had also foiled the attack.