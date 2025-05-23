Retaliation for Gaza: Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, the group announced on Friday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said the missile “successfully” struck the airport near Tel Aviv, triggering mass sheltering across Israel and halting air traffic.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed intercepting a projectile fired from Yemen, which triggered air raid sirens across more than 120 towns and cities, including Tel Aviv and parts of the West Bank.

Channel 12 journalist Almog Boker confirmed it was the third projectile launched from Yemen in the past 24 hours.

Saree also warned that continued silence over Gaza “will bring shame and disgrace” to the Islamic world, pledging further strikes unless the Israeli offensive ends and the blockade is lifted.

The group maintains that its attacks are a retaliation for Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, where more than 53,762 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.