Houthis launch  hypersonic missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News / Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) announced on Tuesday that it launched a hypersonic ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the group said the attack forced a brief suspension of flights and pushed civilians to seek shelter, adding that air traffic was halted for nearly an hour.

The Houthis called on international airlines still operating in Israel to halt flights, citing ongoing risks and referencing the suspension decisions made by other carriers.

Framing the strike as a show of solidarity with Palestinians, the group described it as retaliation for the “genocide” in Gaza.

Despite the latest agreement with the US to halt attacking American ships in the Red Sea, the Houthis have continued targeting Israeli sites with missiles and drones.