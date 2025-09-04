Houthis hit Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, as an initial response to the recent Israeli assault that killed senior Yemeni officials.

In a statement, military spokesperson Yahya Saree asserted that the missile hit its target, disrupted operations, and drove millions of “usurping Zionists to flee to shelters,” confirming that Israeli and US defense systems failed to intercept it.

He framed the attack as a response to Israeli “genocide and starvation” in Gaza, where more than 63,000 people — mostly women and children — have been killed since October 7, warning that the Houthis will continue operations until the aggression stops and the blockade on the strip is lifted.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military alleged that a Houthi missile landed in an open area outside Israeli territory.

On Wednesday, the group struck two “sensitive” Israeli targets in Jerusalem and Haifa. In a separate operation, the Houthis also launched two ballistic missiles toward Jaffa.

The operations followed the August 28 Israeli strike in Sanaa that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several ministers. In response, Houthi leaders warned of expanded attacks on Israel and urged foreign companies to withdraw “before it is too late.”