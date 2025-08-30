Houthis: Israel kills Yemeni PM Al-Rahwi

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Saturday, the Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) confirmed that Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi and several ministers were killed in an earlier Israeli airstrike.

According to a statement by the Houthi-run authorities, the attack hit a government workshop in Sanaa on August 28. The group vowed state institutions would continue operating despite the loss, pledging to maintain services for Yemenis and to intensify support for Gaza, describing the slain leaders’ blood as “fuel” for that cause.

Al-Rahwi had led the Houthi-aligned Government of Change and Construction, which functions in parallel to Yemen’s internationally recognized administration.

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, named Mohammed Muftah as acting Prime Minister.