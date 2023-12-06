Houthis claim ballistic missile strikes on Israeli military targets in Eilat

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Houthis, a Yemeni group mainly supported by Iran, announced that its forces targeted Israeli military sites in the Eilat region, Southern Negev Desert, with ballistic missiles.

"The missile unit fired a batch of ballistic missiles at military targets of the Israeli entity in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine." The Movement said in a statement.

The Houthis stressed that their attacks would continue against Israel, preventing the Israeli ships from navigating the Arab and Red Seas "in support of the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression against our brothers in Gaza ends."

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) announced its full support to Palestinians.

The Houthis involvement has included launching a barrage of missiles and capturing ships ship linked to Israel in the depths of the Red Sea.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking three commercial vessels in international waters in the southern Red Sea. The Yemeni group said it had launched drone and missile attacks against two Israeli ships.

Britain condemned the attack, saying, "Iran has long provided military and political support to Houthi militants, and it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners."

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the UK accusations, considering them "politicized."

"We deny and reject Britain's accusations that Iran is behind the recent attacks in the Red Sea, and we affirm that they are baseless," the Iranian Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry stressed that the axis of resistance (including Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestinian movements, and Ansarallah) "do not adhere to Tehran's directives," but instead, it takes decisions independently.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that these factions "confront Israel for the crimes and genocidal actions against the Palestinian people."