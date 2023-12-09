The Houthis: We decided to block the passage of ships heading to Israel regardless of nationality

Shafaq News / The Houthi group stated on Saturday that they have decided to block any ship heading to Israel, regardless of its nationality, indicating that any ship contravening this decision would be a "legitimate" target for them.

According to the Houthi statement, "We have decided to prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity of any nationality unless they are carrying Gaza's need for food and medicine; otherwise, they will be a legitimate target for our armed forces."

They added, "Out of our concern for maritime navigation safety, we warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports," stressing their "full commitment to maintaining global trade movement through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea for all ships and all countries, except for vessels related to Israel or those that will transport goods to Israeli ports."

The Houthis warned by saying, "The Yemeni armed forces will implement this decision from the moment of announcing this statement."