Houthis announce targeting two ships heading to Israel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement claimed responsibility for targeting two ships that were heading to Israel.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a statement that two anti-ship missiles were launched toward the two ships: MSC Alanya and MSC PALATIUM III.

Saree explained that the operation came after the ships' crews refused to respond to calls from the Yemeni naval forces, reassuring that "all ships heading to all ports in the world except Israeli ports will not be targeted."

He stressed that "we will continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports until the entry of what our people need in the Gaza Strip in terms of food and medicine."

The Houthi movement has previously targeted ships in the Red Sea and launched drones and missiles toward Israel during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.