Houthi leader threatens Israel if it continues attacking Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarallah Movement in Yemen, issued a threat to continue attacks on Israel.

In a televised speech, he declared that Houthi forces would actively search for Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Al-Houthi asserted, "Our eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, particularly in Bab al-Mandab and the areas bordering Yemeni territorial waters."

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has been responsible for launching missile and drone attacks on Israel since October 7. Despite their attempts, these attacks have either been intercepted or failed to reach their targets.

Last Thursday, the Houthis claimed to have fired ballistic missiles at various Israeli targets, including military sites in Eilat. Israel, in response, used its Arrow defense system to intercept the missiles off the coast of Eilat without specifying their source.

In response to the escalating threats, the Israeli army recently deployed missile-armed boats in the Red Sea as part of its military reinforcements.

In solidarity with Palestine, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Houthi forces in Yemen—three pro-Iranian groups—have conducted various operations, such as missile launches and drone attacks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has intensified its attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria, focusing on Ain al-Assad and Harir bases. The Ansar Allah group in Yemen launched missiles toward occupied territories, with Israel intercepting most of them.

In Lebanon, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah revolves around "Lebanon's right to liberate its lands." Hezbollah's strikes targeted the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills, areas still under Israeli occupation. Approximately 75 Hezbollah members were killed in southern Lebanon confrontations, where they successfully destroyed Israeli watchtowers and military bases, inflicting casualties on Israeli soldiers.

Amidst these developments, Iran's persistent threats to expand the conflict have created a complex diplomatic landscape. Although the U.S. publicly supports Israel's right to self-defense, recent diplomatic efforts, including visits by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Arab countries, indicate a growing attempt to mitigate tensions.

Hezbollah's Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has warned of targeting American fleets if Israeli aggression is not halted, prompting the U.S. to navigate carefully to safeguard its interests in the region.