Israeli raids target Houthi figures in Yemen

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Thursday, the Israeli army announced launching a series of strikes on Houthis military position in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa.

In a post on X, the army accused Houthis of undermining regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation, adding that Israel is acting against the Houthis while continuing operations against Hamas in Gaza.

חיל האוויר תקף לפני זמן קצר, באופן ממוקד, יעד צבאי של שלטון הטרור החות׳י במרחב צנעא שבתימן.שלטון הטרור החות׳י פועל מתחילת מלחמת חרבות ברזל בתוקפנות, בהכוונה ובמימון איראני על מנת לפגוע בישראל ובבנות בריתה, לערער את הסדר האזורי ולשבש את חופש השיט העולמי.צה״ל פועל בעוצמה נגד… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2025

According to Israeli media outlets, the strikes coincided with a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, with more than ten air raids reported across the Yemeni capital. The attacks targeted senior Houthi political figures, describing them as assassinations planned earlier in the week but delayed until now.

Israeli warplanes also attacked sites in Hajjah and Amran provinces in northern Yemen, the outlets added citing sources.

In response, Yemen’s Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah outlet quoted a source from the Defense Ministry of the Houthis government denying claims of targeting leaders in Sanaa, and describing the raids as an attack on the Yemeni people for their support of Palestinians.

🟥 مصدر في وزارة الدفاع للمسيرة: ♦️ العدو الإسرائيلي يقدم روايات متخبطة بشأن عدوانه ومزاعم استهدافه للقيادات في العاصمة صنعاء♦️ العدوان الإسرائيلي على العاصمة صنعاء هو استهداف لموقف الشعب اليمني المساند للشعب الفلسطيني♦️ تهديدات العدو الإسرائيلي لن ترهب الشعب اليمني وقيادته… pic.twitter.com/QlED1KJhix — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) August 28, 2025

Houthi official Nasruddin Amer stated in a post on X that the strikes hit civilian sites and represented an attack on “the Yemeni people as a whole.”

لا صحة للأنباء التي تتحدث عن استهداف قيادات في صنعاء، وما يحدث هو استهداف لأعيان مدنية واستهداف للشعب اليمني بكله بسبب مواقفه الداعمة لغزة . جولة العدوان الصهيوني الجديدة فاشلة كسابقاتها والعمليات اليمنية، والإسناد اليمني لغزة وللمقاومة لن يتوقف إلا بوقف العدوان ورفع الحصار عن… — نصر الدين عامر | Nasruddin Amer (@Nasr_Amer1) August 28, 2025

No official reports of casualties or damage have yet been released.

Despite the ongoing strikes, the Houthis have continued launching missiles and drones toward Israel and blocking vessels linked to Israel from sailing through the Red Sea, saying their operations support the Palestinians in Gaza.

This is a breaking story...