Houthis launch two missiles toward Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Yemen’s Ansarallah group (Houthis) fired two ballistic missiles targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, confirmed the attack involved a “Palestine-2” hypersonic and a “Zulfiqar” missile. ''One of the projectiles reportedly struck the airport directly, with Israeli air defenses unable to intercept it.

The statement added that flight operations at Ben Gurion remain suspended, urging all remaining airlines to halt services to and from the airport.

This missile launch followed several hours after Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on a facility near Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which Israel describes as a weapons transfer site.

Despite ongoing Israeli strikes across Yemen, the Houthis have persisted in launching missiles and drones toward Israeli territory. The group frames its actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 54,927 people have been killed and over 126,615 wounded—most of them women and children—according to health authorities in the Strip.