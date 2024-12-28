Israel intercepts missile from Yemen following airstrikes on Sanaa

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Saturday, following Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, including its international airport, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

The missile was intercepted by Israel’s air defenses “before it entered Israeli airspace,” the military said. Air raid sirens were triggered in central Israel as per standard protocol.

The missile launch came hours after renewed Israeli airstrikes targeted Sana’a on Friday. The strikes, which reportedly hit the airport and other Houthi-controlled sites, left six people dead, including four at the airport, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The strikes occurred as World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his team were at the airport preparing to leave the city.

No official comments have been issued by Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom regarding Friday’s strikes.

Earlier on Friday, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for a missile and drone attack targeting Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. They also reported launching drones toward a “vital target” in central Israel and a ship in the Arabian Sea.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have intensified attacks on vessels near Yemen’s coast, alleging links to Israel.