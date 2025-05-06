Seismic and unbearable: Houthis promise intensified attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) vowed to continue military operations in support of Gaza, warning of “devastating response.”

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council and senior Houthi figure, stated, “Our strikes are painful and will continue,” adding that the Israeli campaign in Gaza “proves to our people that our resistance is justified,” and describing Israel as “the vilest enemy humanity has ever known.”

Mashat warned that Yemen’s response “will be seismic and unbearable for the Israeli enemy,” continuing, “From now on, all Zionists must stay in shelters or leave. Your failed government can no longer protect you.”

The comments come amid heightened regional tensions following conflicting claims over the status of Yemen’s military posture. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that the Houthis had “surrendered” and agreed to stop maritime attacks, prompting Washington to halt airstrikes. The group swiftly denied those claims.

Since March 15, the US has launched over 800 airstrikes across Yemen targeting Houthi infrastructure, while the Houthis claim the campaign has resulted in significant civilian casualties.