Yemen missile intercepted over Israel as Gaza war fallout deepens

Shafaq News/ Israel’s military said on Saturday it intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, preventing it from breaching Israeli airspace.

Sirens sounded across several areas in southern Israel, including Be’er Sheva (Ber Al-Sabeh), the Negev Desert, and near the Nevatim Airbase, which Israeli media speculated was the intended target. No injuries or damage were reported, the military said.

Flights at Ben Gurion International Airport were briefly suspended as a precaution, with landings later resuming, according to Israeli aviation authorities.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the launch.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, Yemen’s Houthi movement has launched multiple missile and drone attacks toward Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, declaring support for Palestinians amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.