Houthis announce targeting Ben Gurion Airport during “criminal” Netanyahu's return from Washington

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Saturday that they targeted Ben Gurion Airport during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return from Washington.

The group's spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated that the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted an operation targeting what Israel calls "Ben Gurion" Airport in Jaffa during the arrival of the “criminal” Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile.”

Saree emphasized that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to support Gaza and Lebanon against Israeli hostilities, which have not excluded civilians. “The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside all of the honorable and free people of the nation, continue to respond to the crimes of the Israeli enemy and will not hesitate to upraise the level of escalation in response to the requirements of the ongoing stage and to participate in defending Gaza and Lebanon,” the group's spokesperson affirmed.

In conclusion, he reiterated the movement's commitment to continue operations against Israel “until the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops.”

This attack follows Hezbollah's official mourning of its Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, resulting in the deaths of several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians.