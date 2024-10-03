Yemen's Houthis drones strike “a vital target” in Yaffa

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Thursday that its UAV force hit “a vital target” in Yaffa with several Yaffa-type drones.

Ansarallah military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare'e, stated, " The operation has successfully achieved its objectives, as the drones reached their targets without the enemy being able to confront or shoot them down," affirming that this action is part of “the fifth round of the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad in support of Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Sare'e praised what he called "the heroic” fighters in the fronts of Gaza, the West Bank, as well as the fronts of Lebanon and Iraq, reiterating Ansarallah's commitment to continue its military operations against Israel until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, along with the aggression against Lebanon.

In conclusion, the military spokesperson renewed his call for all Arab and Islamic peoples to express their supportive positions for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in the coming days.

As Israel typically remains silent about the extent of its losses, the Israeli army announced early Thursday that it had detected two drones in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, confirming “the interception of one while the other fell in an open area.”

The Israeli Home Front reported the sound of sirens in Bat Yam after detecting a drone. Previously, the Israeli army announced the interception of a 'suspicious aerial target' off the shores of Greater Tel Aviv. Additionally, Israeli reports indicated that loud explosions were heard in the Greater Tel Aviv area without sirens being triggered.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni group announced that “the missile force of the Yemeni armed forces successfully carried out a military operation targeting military sites deep inside the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine with three Quds-5 cruise missiles."

Notably, the Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.

In July, the group fired a hypersonic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers in just over 11 minutes, targeting Tel Aviv but broke apart after being intercepted, according to the Israeli army. Israel retaliated by attacking near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, killing six people and injuring 80.