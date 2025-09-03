Houthis strikes ‘sensitive’ Israeli targets

2025-09-03T20:54:20+00:00

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) struck two “sensitive” Israeli targets, the group announced on Wednesday, in retaliation to a recent Israeli assault that killed senior Yemeni officials.

In a statement, military spokesperson Yahya Saree reported that a “Palestine 2” missile was fired at an “important target” in the Jerusalem area, asserting that the attack achieved its objectives, disrupted flights, and forced “millions of usurping Zionists to rush to shelters.”

Saree also noted that a UAV of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a drone strike on a “vital Israeli target” in the occupied Haifa area, adding that “the operation has successfully achieved its objective.”

These attacks mark the second wave of Yemeni strikes on Israel today. Earlier, the group announced it had launched two ballistic missiles at the Jaffa area.

The spokesperson framed the strikes as part of the Houthis’ campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, - where Israeli attacks have killed more than 62,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023 - vowing that operations would further escalate.

