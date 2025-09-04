Israel intercepts drones launched from Yemen

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Thursday, the Israeli military reported that its air defenses intercepted two drones launched from Yemen.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee noted that no alerts were triggered following the launches.

Earlier today, the military also reported that a missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area outside Israel - a claim later denied by Houthis (Ansarallah) spokesman Yahya Saree, who confirmed that the missile hit its target, disrupted operations at Ben Gurion Airport, and forced millions of “usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.”

🚨Sirens sounding across several areas in Israel due to projectile fire from Yemen🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 3, 2025

The Houthis framed the attack as a response to what they described as Israeli “genocide and starvation” in Gaza, where more than 63,000 people — mostly women and children — have been killed since October 7.

The group further warned that its operations would continue until the aggression ends and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.