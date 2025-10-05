Houthis launch hypersonic missile on Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) carried out a new wave of missile attacks against Israeli targets, the group declared on Sunday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, reported that the missile force launched a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads at “sensitive targets” in the Jerusalem area, noting that the strike achieved its objectives and forced millions of “usurping Zionists” into shelters.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت أهدافا حساسة للعدو الإسرائيلي في منطقة القدس المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2 الانشطاري متعدد الرؤوس وقد حققت العملية هدفها بنجاح بفضل الله. pic.twitter.com/NGy5zOZ9q7 — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) October 5, 2025

The Houthis framed the attacks as part of their campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the ongoing Israeli war has left over 67,000 people dead and more than 169,000 wounded since October 7, 2023. The group condemned what it described as crimes of genocide and vowed to continue operations until the so-called “aggression and siege” on the enclave ends.