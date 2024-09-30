Netanyahu: Israel pursuing systematic plan to assassinate Hezbollah leaders

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, on Monday, that Israel is implementing a systematic plan to eliminate Hezbollah leaders as part of a broader strategy to alter the strategic landscape in the Middle East.

Netanyahu said, "We are facing challenging days ahead. We have crushed Hamas in Gaza, and we will fight anyone who threatens our interests." His comments come amidst escalating Israeli military operations against Iranian-backed militant groups in the region.

The Israeli campaign has included airstrikes targeting Hezbollah military sites and senior figures within the organization, including the assassination of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, as well as operations in other tension-filled areas.

Netanyahu mentioned the entry of Gideon Sa'ar into his government, highlighting that Sa'ar will play a key role in managing the ongoing war. He added, "We will work together, and Sa'ar will assist me in leading the war effort. As it says in the Torah, 'I will pursue my enemies and destroy them.'"

Addressing the recent Israeli strike on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel directly targeted the Houthis, saying, "We struck the Houthis in Yemen, and the world saw the price paid by those who attack us."