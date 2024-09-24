Israel concerned over 40,000 fighters from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen in Golan Heights

Shafaq News/ Recent reports indicate that approximately 40,000 fighters from Iraq, Yemen, and Syria have arrived in the Golan Heights, preparing to engage in combat against Israel.

According to Haaretz, as reported by Al Jazeera, “The Israeli army is closely monitoring the influx of these fighters, who are reportedly awaiting a call from Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah to join the fight.”

Israeli security officials expressed concern, stating that “while these 40,000 fighters are not considered elite, their presence remains alarming.” A senior security official noted that the presence of these fighters poses a significant threat, and that Israel would intervene in Syria to make it clear to President al-Assad that their presence is unacceptable.

Tensions have escalated as Hezbollah and the Israeli army have exchanged aerial and rocket strikes for the past three days, raising fears of a broader war in the region following the detonation of pagers in southern Beirut, attributed to Israel.

As of the time of this report, Israeli bombardments in southern Lebanon and Beirut have resulted in hundreds of casualties and thousands of injuries.