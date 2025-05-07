Yemen’s Houthi missile lands in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ A missile launched from Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) toward Israel landed in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The projectile reportedly failed to reach Israeli territory, exploding in Saudi airspace. It remains unclear whether the missile was intercepted or self-detonated mid-flight.

Separately, the Israeli military confirmed that its air defense forces had intercepted a drone approaching from the east, stating, “Alerts were activated in accordance with established procedures.”

Although the launch site was not officially named, Israeli media attributed it to Yemen.

Ansarallah has not commented on either the missile or the drone incidents.

These developments follow a recent announcement by the Houthis that their ceasefire with the United States “does not apply to Israel.”

On Tuesday, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in retaliation for a recent Houthi attack on Ben Gurion Airport. Targets included Sanaa’s International Airport, power stations, and a cement factory.

Houthis have maintained a campaign of missile and drone attacks against Israel, which the group claims are in response to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza that killed over 61,709 civilians and injured more than 111,588.