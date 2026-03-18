Kirkuk oil flows cover only 6% of Iraq’s output despite $24M/day gains

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is generating about $24 million a day from resumed Kirkuk oil exports via the Kurdistan pipeline, but the flow covers just 6% of total output, limiting its impact as regional disruptions strain supply routes, Eco Iraq Observatory said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Observatory said the estimate reflects shipments of roughly 200,000 barrels per day at $100 per barrel, after deducting transport costs of about $3.15 per barrel, shared between domestic operators and transit through Turkiye to Ceyhan.

Although the route bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s restrictions following US-Israeli strikes have slowed tanker traffic and raised costs, Eco Iraq noted the pipeline provides only partial relief without broader export diversification.

Flows resumed under a Baghdad-Erbil agreement, with capacity expected to reach 250,000 barrels per day, offering a limited but immediate workaround to maritime risk.