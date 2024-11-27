BP to begin major oilfield development in Kirkuk by early 2025

Shafaq News/ British energy giant BP is set to launch a major development project in Kirkuk's oil and gas sector, focusing on the North Oil Company and surrounding fields, starting in early 2025, Kirkuk Governor revealed on Wednesday.

Governor Rebwar Taha described, in a press conference, the initiative as a "crucial step" for the province’s economic and energy future. "BP's involvement will bring substantial financial benefits and job opportunities for our youth,… Currently, 96% of the workforce in BP's Rumaila field operations in Basra are Iraqis. We aim to replicate that success here in Kirkuk."

The governor confirmed the provincial government’s full support for the project, calling it "the first major investment in years." He added, "We need this initiative to advance oilfield development and provide opportunities for our people."

Negotiations and Preparations Underway

Earlier today, a BP delegation arrived in Kirkuk to finalize agreements with NOC officials. A senior company source confirmed discussions included detailed plans for surveys, preparations for oil wells, and a scheduled meeting with Governor Taha to discuss project timelines.

The collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding signed on August 1, overseen by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The agreement outlines BP’s role in modernizing Kirkuk’s oilfields, with a focus on increasing output and implementing advanced extraction technologies.

BP’s preliminary plan includes three-dimensional seismic studies to optimize reservoir efficiency and detailed upgrades to production facilities. The NOC has already begun work to enhance output, including pipeline repairs at Shoraw station, well connections in Bai Hassan, and a comprehensive drilling and reclamation strategy.

BP will work closely with Iraq's Ministry of Oil to rehabilitate and expand production in key fields, including Baba and Avanah domes and three adjacent fields—Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabbaz—operated by the state-run North Oil Company (NOC). The agreement may later include additional fields, highlighting Kirkuk’s strategic importance in Iraq’s energy sector.

Economic and Strategic Impact

Economic expert Abbas Al-Ali noted that Kirkuk’s oilfields currently produce approximately 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the project targeting a doubling of output to 650,000 bpd.

"This partnership aims to maximize Kirkuk’s vast oil potential, which includes an estimated nine billion barrels of recoverable reserves," Al-Ali said.