Iraq's North Oil Company rehabilitates key gas station after over 10 years

Shafaq News/ Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC) announced, on Friday, that it has successfully rehabilitated and restarted one of the company's most important gas plants, which had been out of service for over 10 years.

A source from NOC told Shafaq News that the company’s engineering teams carried out the rehabilitation of a new 14,000-barrel storage tank at the Sarlo gas separation plant.

“The rehabilitation work included cleaning and scraping the interior of the tank, completing all necessary pipe connections, and reconfiguring the flare system linked to the new tank. Some pipes were replaced due to rust and wear caused by prolonged disuse, with the required materials procured for the repairs.” The source explained.

The station is expected to be operational within the next two days, marking its return to service after being idle since 2014.

In addition to the gas station rehabilitation, the company has also reactivated 16 oil wells in the Bai Hassan field, as part of broader efforts to upgrade existing facilities and increase production capacity.

The reactivation process included wells 94, 55, 137, 69, 190, 60, 58, 149, 146, 97, 36, 18, and 63, within the Dawood Kirkah Culmination of the Bai Hassan oil field. The company also completed the connection of a 4,500-meter pipeline from well 198 to the central station.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the long-term sustainability of the field, NOC constructed three concrete and steel crossings in rugged and undulating areas, built to international standards, to facilitate increased crude oil production.